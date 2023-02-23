Speaker series shares views of American Abenaki heritage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local Abenaki artists are encouraging people to open their minds to different perspectives.

The Vermont Abenaki Artists Association in February and March is presenting the “Two-Eyed Seeing” speaker series, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, director of the VAAA says two-eyed seeing is a way of viewing the world from both an indigenous and western perspective. She says the goal of the series is to help folks see the bigger picture.

“I’m hoping everyone comes away with this idea that we have this amazing world and so many different types of people and to bring diverse perspectives to the way we look at archaeology, environmentalism, and American culture in general,” she said.

There are two more events on March 7 and March 22 focusing on archaeology and water.

All programs are presented on Zoom and admission is free.

