US Postal Service to hold job fair in Vermont next week

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for work, the U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in Vermont next week.

It’s Monday, Feb. 27, at the Essex Post Office.

The post office says they’re looking to hire clerks, carriers, sales support and mail handlers. Pay starts at $19 an hour.

That job fair on Monday is at 22 Essex Way, Lang Farm from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

