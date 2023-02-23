UVM men’s hoops clinches seventh straight regular season title

Second-longest active streak in country
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With an 81-70 win on Wednesday night, the Catamounts clinched another America East regular season title, making it seven in a row. Finn Sullivan led the way with 29 points and scored his 1,000th career point in the second half.

“It’s been a long year, in some ways I can’t believe we’re already here at the end of it,” head coach John Becker said postgame. “The guys have stuck with it, the new players have learned and gotten better. It’s been a really, really enjoyable year that way.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided...
Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Police are investigating the death of a man who had just illegally crossed the U.S. border into...
Connecticut woman pleads not guilty to smuggling over Vermont-Canada border

Latest News

UVM men’s hoops clinches seventh straight regular season title
UVM men’s hoops clinches seventh straight regular season title
H.S. nordic skiing championships - day one
H.S. nordic skiing championships - day one
H.S. nordic skiing championships - day one
H.S. nordic skiing championships - day one
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)