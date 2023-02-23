UVM men’s hoops clinches seventh straight regular season title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With an 81-70 win on Wednesday night, the Catamounts clinched another America East regular season title, making it seven in a row. Finn Sullivan led the way with 29 points and scored his 1,000th career point in the second half.

“It’s been a long year, in some ways I can’t believe we’re already here at the end of it,” head coach John Becker said postgame. “The guys have stuck with it, the new players have learned and gotten better. It’s been a really, really enjoyable year that way.”

