Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of the Vermont State Colleges on Thursday updated lawmakers on the system’s ongoing troubling financial situation.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and CFO Sharron Scott testified before the House Committee on Education about their efforts to fulfill a 2020 legislative plan to eliminate a $25 million deficit over five years. They said a recent announcement to move the schools’ libraries to an all-online format and restructure athletics are part of their plan to trim $5 million this year. But they add that they also need to make technology updates and fix facilities.

“We are in a position structurally where the Vermont State Colleges has too many things that they need to address, that it no longer has the ability to tighten its belt,” Scott said.

She says the system continues to spend more money than is coming in.

