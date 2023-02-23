Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of the Vermont State Colleges on Thursday updated lawmakers on the system’s ongoing troubling financial situation.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and CFO Sharron Scott testified before the House Committee on Education about their efforts to fulfill a 2020 legislative plan to eliminate a $25 million deficit over five years. They said a recent announcement to move the schools’ libraries to an all-online format and restructure athletics are part of their plan to trim $5 million this year. But they add that they also need to make technology updates and fix facilities.

“We are in a position structurally where the Vermont State Colleges has too many things that they need to address, that it no longer has the ability to tighten its belt,” Scott said.

She says the system continues to spend more money than is coming in.

Related Stories:

VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse

VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital

VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections

Tuition cut for students attending the new Vermont State University

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

Vermont State University unveils logo and branding

Newsmaker Interview: Parwinder Grewal to take helm of Vermont State University

Inaugural Vermont State University president named

Board approves Vermont State University name for 3 schools

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.