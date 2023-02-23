Vermont State Police seeking stolen firearm

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a stolen firearm that was taken from a Waterbury Gun Shop Wednesday.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. a .22 caliber tan handgun with a serial number LR028130 was taken from Parro’s Gun Shop on U.S. Route 2.

Police are looking to identify and speak with a man and woman on surveillance, who may have information related to the incident.

Man and woman on surveillance camera, who police believe can help find stolen firearm (Courtesy: Vermont State Police)

Police ask anyone with information to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

