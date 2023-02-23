Vermont State Police seeking stolen firearm

Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a stolen firearm that was taken from a Waterbury Gun Shop Wednesday.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. a .22 caliber tan handgun with a serial number LR028130 was taken from Parro’s Gun Shop on U.S. Route 2.

Police are looking to identify and speak with a man and woman on surveillance, who may have information related to the incident.

Man and woman on surveillance camera, who police believe can help find stolen firearm
Man and woman on surveillance camera, who police believe can help find stolen firearm(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)

Police ask anyone with information to call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

