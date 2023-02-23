Vermonters invited to comment on state judges and justices

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are invited to give their opinions about several state supreme court justices and superior court judges.

Organizers said people are welcome to share their thoughts about these individuals and whether they should continue practicing.

The hearing is Thursday at 5 p.m. in Room 270 at 109 State Street.

Each participant will have five minutes to speak. People are welcome to testify in person or over Zoom but must sign up in advance. To sign up, email pdelaney@leg.state.vt.us.

The judges and justices up for discussion include:

Justice Paul L. Reiber

Justice Harold E. Eaton Jr.

Justice Karen R. Carroll

Justice William D. Cohen

Justice Nancy J. Waples

Judge Alison Arms

Judge Thomas Carlson

Judge Cortland Corsones

Judge Michael Kainen

Judge Mary Morrissey

Judge Justin Jiron

Judge Gregory Rainville

Judge Kirstin Schoonover

