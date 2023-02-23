Vermonters invited to comment on state judges and justices

Vermonters are invited to give their opinions about several state supreme court justices and superior court judges.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Organizers said people are welcome to share their thoughts about these individuals and whether they should continue practicing.

The hearing is Thursday at 5 p.m. in Room 270 at 109 State Street.

Each participant will have five minutes to speak. People are welcome to testify in person or over Zoom but must sign up in advance. To sign up, email pdelaney@leg.state.vt.us.

The judges and justices up for discussion include:

  • Justice Paul L. Reiber
  • Justice Harold E. Eaton Jr.
  • Justice Karen R. Carroll
  • Justice William D. Cohen
  • Justice Nancy J. Waples
  • Judge Alison Arms
  • Judge Thomas Carlson
  • Judge Cortland Corsones
  • Judge Michael Kainen
  • Judge Mary Morrissey
  • Judge Justin Jiron
  • Judge Gregory Rainville
  • Judge Kirstin Schoonover

