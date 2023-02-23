Vt. Rep. Balint joins gun safety task force

Rep. Becca Balint/File
Rep. Becca Balint/File(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint is now a member of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Her goal is to fight to end gun violence and make the world a safer place for children.

She said, “I helped pass Vermont’s first gun safety laws and I will continue to fight to end gun violence. I’m proud to join the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and take action to keep our communities safe.”

The committee was formed in the aftermath of Sandy Hook.

