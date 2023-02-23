Vt. sheriffs propose reform package

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont sheriffs are pitching their own sweeping reforms in response to concerns of oversight and accountability.

Several Vermont sheriffs have been in the spotlight for high-profile scandals and lawmakers have been debating sweeping reforms. Now, sheriffs are pitching their own ideas, including changing the impeachment process and creating a new oversight commission. They also want to change how they’re paid, which is a mix of taxpayer funds and five percent of individual contract work

John Campbell with the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs is urging lawmakers to not remove the five percent, which is used to pay for cars, equipment, and training.

“There is concern, and rightfully so, and I would hate to see us make a move that just in order to address this problem but not realizing that there are some potentially unintended consequences,” he said.

They also want to create whistleblower protections for employees who report misconduct in departments. Any changes will require legislation and a constitutional amendment.

