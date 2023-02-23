Welch calls for more home energy report accessibility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is trying to help families make their homes more energy efficient.

He and other lawmakers wrote a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary to call on them to publish guidelines to expand people’s access to energy use data.

He said the goal is to help families save money on bills and cut carbon emissions.

The letter said in part “Insufficient access to energy data has hindered the success of efficiency programs for decades.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.