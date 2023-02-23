BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will still be dealing with this winter storm for the rest of the day. The bulk of the accumulating snow has already happened, but there will still be more snow showers before the storm is all said and done.

The steady snow from last night has tapered off to more on-and-off snow showers, and that will continue through the morning hours. There may still be a bit of a wintry mix in our far southern areas with some sleet and freezing rain.

There will be a lull in the action for most of the afternoon. But a second part of this storm will come in during the evening hours with another round of steady snow. Also, the wintry mix with sleet & freezing rain will be more northward, reaching as far north as the Burlington/Montpelier area.

The snow & mix will finally taper off to scattered snow showers, mainly in the mountains, during the overnight hours.

By Friday morning, this storm will have given most of us between 6″ and 10″ of new snow.

Friday and Friday night will be blustery and cold. Wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the single digits and teens BELOW zero late Friday into early Saturday.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled with a minor clipper system coming through with a few more snow showers, starting later in the day on Saturday and continuing, on and off, through Sunday. Saturday will be a chilly day, but temperatures will climb back up to near 30° for a high on Sunday.

Another bigger storm system may bring some more accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the evolution of this storm, and we will be keeping our eyes on how that next storm will be developing over the coming days. We will keep you updated with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

