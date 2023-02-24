2nd person dies following crash on slippery Interstate 91

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A second person has died after a crash Thursday on Interstate 91.

Vermont State Police said slick roads contributed to the crash shortly after 11 a.m. in Hartland.

Investigators said David Roberts, 83, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when he lost control of his car and crashed in the median. The car rolled and landed in the northbound lane. Roberts died at the scene.

Friday, police said one of Roberts’ passengers, Juanita Young, 64, of Marlboro, died at the hospital.

A second passenger, Roberta Roberts, 56, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police said there were 39 crashes between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday. At least two other crashes resulted in injuries.

