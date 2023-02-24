Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a motorized wheelchair in Burlington.

The attack happened Tuesday evening at about 6:15 p.m. Police now say shortly after, they arrested Bryan Bull, 27, who lives nearby. Bull is charged with simple assault, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police say it was Bull who randomly attacked Dana Presson, who uses a motorized wheelchair. She was riding in a driveway on her way to a pharmacy nearby to pick up a prescription. She says he punched her in the head and she sustained a concussion, bruises and sprains from the attack.

Police say Bull has a history of mental health and behavior issues, including a history of violence. He was taken to the UVM Medical Center after he was caught.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad explained why Bull was charged with simple assault even though the random attack knocked over Presson’s wheelchair.

“The statute is clear that it’s about serious bodily injury. It’s got to be serious bodily injury. It’s got to be the use of an implement that causes a disfigurement or something along those lines or the risk of serious bodily injuries. As I understand it, the injuries that would have been necessary to meet the statutory definition of aggravated assault weren’t present,” Murad said.

In light of this attack and an attempted kidnapping that same day in Burlington, we asked Murad about safety in the city.

He said the city is safer than these incidents indicate. He also said Bull is a resident of a Howard Center property, Walker House, which is located next to where the attack happened. The Howard Center helps people in Chittenden County who are dealing with mental health, substance use issues and developmental needs.

I reached out to the Howard Center to learn more about Walker House but did not hear back before this story was published.

