Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. Burlington police say a mother had her 2-year-old child snatched away in an attempted kidnapping.

Jennifer Poirier, 40, of Shelburne, relies on Green Mountain Transit buses to get her son to and from day care in Burlington. But during her trip on Tuesday, things took a frightening turn.

“I’m just like replaying this over and over again in my mind, all night long while I’m sleeping... That woman just picking my kid up,” Poirier said.

Poirier and her 2-year-old were riding home when a woman they don’t know tried to grab her son and get off the bus.

“She just sits up, scoops him up and tries... She didn’t even run. She just tries to walk off with my kid,” Poirier said.

Police say before they arrived, the bus stopped at South Union and Adams streets, and bystanders were able to take the child away from the woman and keep her on the bus.

“She exhibited signs that were indicative of some mental health challenges... Around a belief that this child was hers-- a sense that she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Police identified the woman as Moyium Willomon, 26. Murad says police are not familiar with her but are in the process of charging her with kidnapping.

“I don’t believe that she’s been released. I think the woman has been held on an involuntary hold with regard to mental health issues,” Murad said.

Poirier says public transportation in the city has changed, citing physical fights and drug use on the buses, and she’s hopeful for a change.

“Now I’m terrified to ride the bus. I have to, but I’m hoping that the woman gets the help she needs and that she’s not able to come out and try to kidnap someone else’s kid,” Poirier said.

Murad credited the bus driver for acting quickly and for calling 911.

I reached out to Green Mountain Transit for an interview Friday but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Poirier says she’s grateful for the bystanders who intervened to help and is glad nobody was hurt.

