Dartmouth students stand in solidarity with Ukraine on 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday was a cold, blustery day at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where students marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by standing out in the elements.

“It is just a day of reflection for all of us, for all Ukrainians. Just stand here all day holding this flag and thinking about the past year,” said Zhenia Dubrova, a junior.

Dubrova and other members of the Dartmouth Student Alliance for Ukraine, who stood in the middle of the green all day, have all lost loved ones back home.

“I still have a lot of friends and family members who are still in Ukraine and I also have friends who are fighting in the front lines, and I’m still constantly worried about the people who I love who are back home and who are suffering from the war daily,” Dubrova said.

A year ago, Dubrova helped organize a larger rally on the green. But as the war rages on, this smaller demonstration seems in a way to have added significance since the fighting continues with no end in sight.

“I couldn’t not be here,” said Tonia Zakorchemna, a sophomore.

Text messages from Dartmouth students to loved ones back home just as the war was beginning are lined in a row outside of the Baker Library, almost like gravesites. One reads: “Two aircraft just flew nearby. Shots are fired. I can hear it.” Another says: “Something blew up in Kyiv. We are getting dressed right now.”

“The word hero has brought a new sense to me this year because they risk and they give their lives to protect the freedom of my family, our country,” Zakorchemna said.

“It is really important to remind people how bad it is and Ukraine still needs support,” said Andrii Murdza, a former student who now works at the Ivy League school.

The support the wartorn country has received from around the world is not lost on this group.

“To see that the values that we fight for are shared in the world. That gives me a lot of hope that in situations like these, that involves human lives and the loss of them, that the world was able to unite,” Zakorchemna said.

A candlelight vigil will take place Friday evening on campus, a further reminder of the impact that the war is having on people all around the world.

