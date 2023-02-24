Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired but he’s been very busy

Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired now, but he’s been busy.
Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired now, but he’s been busy.(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He may be retired now, but he’s been busy. Former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy says between closing up several offices and going through hundreds of thousands of papers after 48 years in Washington, he had a lot to do when he stepped down.

But now he’s enjoying more time at home in Vermont with his wife, Marcelle.

“It feels good when someone says, ‘Oh, could you come to this?’ And I say, ‘Gosh, sorry, Marcelle and I are going grocery shopping,’” Leahy said. “I’ll miss a lot of the people, in both parties, that are there. I’ll miss the conversations we had. I’ll certainly miss the discussions of really important things.”

But he won’t just sit around. Leahy has plans to work with UVM and St. Mike’s, and is considering writing another book. Plus, he’s planning to do some traveling with family.

Related Stories:

Leahy ‘certain’ he didn’t keep top-secret documents

Leahy calls Curran murder scene among most violent he ever saw as prosecutor

Leahy delivers farewell speech in Senate

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 18, 2022

Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’

Leahy laments loss of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

Leahy staffers reflect on the senator’s time in office

Newsmaker Interview: Senator Patrick Leahy

The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation

One-on-one with Sen. Patrick Leahy

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault
The Northfield Town Manager says Chief John Helfant's retirement is effective in May.
Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy

Latest News

Northern Vermont University is offering a program on sustainable trail-building.
Northern Vermont University offers new certificate in sustainable trail-building
A Brattleboro farm is currently decorated with ice shanties built not by fishermen, but by...
Artful ice shanties: An artistic twist on the average ice shack
MM
The inspiration behind the ice shanty art
MM
Northern Vermont University offers new certificate in sustainable trail-building