Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired but he’s been very busy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He may be retired now, but he’s been busy. Former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy says between closing up several offices and going through hundreds of thousands of papers after 48 years in Washington, he had a lot to do when he stepped down.
But now he’s enjoying more time at home in Vermont with his wife, Marcelle.
“It feels good when someone says, ‘Oh, could you come to this?’ And I say, ‘Gosh, sorry, Marcelle and I are going grocery shopping,’” Leahy said. “I’ll miss a lot of the people, in both parties, that are there. I’ll miss the conversations we had. I’ll certainly miss the discussions of really important things.”
But he won’t just sit around. Leahy has plans to work with UVM and St. Mike’s, and is considering writing another book. Plus, he’s planning to do some traveling with family.
