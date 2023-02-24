Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired but he’s been very busy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He may be retired now, but he’s been busy. Former U.S. senator Patrick Leahy says between closing up several offices and going through hundreds of thousands of papers after 48 years in Washington, he had a lot to do when he stepped down.

But now he’s enjoying more time at home in Vermont with his wife, Marcelle.

“It feels good when someone says, ‘Oh, could you come to this?’ And I say, ‘Gosh, sorry, Marcelle and I are going grocery shopping,’” Leahy said. “I’ll miss a lot of the people, in both parties, that are there. I’ll miss the conversations we had. I’ll certainly miss the discussions of really important things.”

But he won’t just sit around. Leahy has plans to work with UVM and St. Mike’s, and is considering writing another book. Plus, he’s planning to do some traveling with family.

Related Stories:

Leahy ‘certain’ he didn’t keep top-secret documents

Leahy calls Curran murder scene among most violent he ever saw as prosecutor

Leahy delivers farewell speech in Senate

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 18, 2022

Sen. Patrick Leahy: ‘Time to come home’

Leahy laments loss of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill

Leahy staffers reflect on the senator’s time in office

Newsmaker Interview: Senator Patrick Leahy

The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire

Leahy receives tribute from GOP’s McConnell

Sen. Leahy prepares to leave behind a legacy of cooperation

One-on-one with Sen. Patrick Leahy

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.