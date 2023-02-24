Heavy police presence in Orleans for ‘operation’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police said an “operation” was underway in Orleans Friday evening.

They said it’s centered around a residence at 5 Willoughby Avenue and they’re asking people to avoid that area.

Tactical teams are on site and the public will see increased police activity in the area.

Police said it’s related to an ongoing investigation but they didn’t elaborate.

We’ll update you when we learn more.

