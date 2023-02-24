Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault
The Northfield Town Manager says Chief John Helfant's retirement is effective in May.
Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy

Latest News

Femi Redwood
LONG TERM CARE
LONG TERM CARE
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington