North Country girls take the field for new flag football program

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A girls’ flag football program with Adirondack coast sports is only a week long but thanks to a new pilot program in New York state and specifically the North Country, some girls might be playing flag football for years to come.

Grace Terry is a fifth grader who Irish step dances and plays soccer and basketball. But she has another interest too.

“My family team is the giants but I really like the rams because they’re a good team,” said Terry.

Now, the football fan is taking her interest to the field.

“I like to do scrimmages so we can do the plays in slow motion faster so we can get the taste of what it would be like in high school if we did it,” said Terry.

She’s one of nearly 20 6th - 12th graders participating in the region’s first all-girls flag football clinic.

“Learning handoffs, learning how to throw, the rules for flight football, which are vastly different, actually, than tackle football. Those are things we’re going to elevate, bringing up their football IQ in terms of vocabulary,” said Steve Peters, owner of Adirondack Coast Sports.

Peters said they’ve been wanting to run a clinic like this for a decade. Now the timing is perfect because this spring, flag football is being recognized as a varsity sport for section 7, the league North Country high school sports compete in.

“Just give our ladies an opportunity to again, get into the varsity flag League and elevate their game,” said Peters.

The New York Giants offered each section in the state 30 thousand dollars to split evenly among schools. Many schools took advantage of the program last year.

“We want to create as many opportunities for any athlete of any gender to participate as much as they can in high school athletics. And this is just a fantastic opportunity for us to add another sport for them to participate in,” SAID Diana Bartholomew with Peru Central School District.

Bartholomew is the athletic coordinator for the PCSD. She said participating athletes will practice and play games a few times a week in the evening after their other sports and activities.

“so we can support our female athletes and dual sport, dual participation,” said Bartholomew.

In Peru, there are around 20 to 25 girls signed up. Bartholomew said the flag football program is growing statewide and she knows of some schools in the section that have had to create two teams because the demand is so high.

And athletes like Terry who are too young for a varsity sport say she’s hopeful for the future.

“I can connect with the girls who join and it would be fun to join them,” said Terry.

In NY, varsity sports in the spring can start as early as March 13h so the Peru Central School District says they’ll be starting practice as soon as they can to get the season underway.

