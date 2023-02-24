N.Y. Gov. calls for increased train regulations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is urging Congress and others to help prevent freight rail hazmat disasters.

This comes after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Gov. Hochul wants railroads to be required to provide advance notice to State emergency response teams when hazardous cars are moving through their state.

She also wants a faster phase-in of safer tank cars for hazardous materials.

“The train derailment that took place in East Palestine, Ohio emphasizes the need for preventative regulations and the adequate prepositioning of emergency response resources.”

