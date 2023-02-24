NY lights monuments to commemorate anniversary of war in Ukraine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s governor is lighting up state landmarks to show support for Ukraine.

Friday night, 13 places including Empire State Plaza, Niagara Falls, and the State Fairgrounds, will be lit in blue and yellow to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Flag will be Flown Over the New York State Capitol Building.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “The State of New York stands with Ukraine and is proud to have the largest Ukrainian community in the United States.”

