N.Y. Senators look to North Country for revitalization funding

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York senators are trying to boost the economy in the North Country and beyond.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer launched a push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission’s economic development programs.

That would mean funding to support the creation of new jobs, promoting tourism, investments in infrastructure, housing projects, and childcare needs.

Gillibrand said the commission has provided economic opportunities for rural communities for years and the goal is to secure them for the next ten years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
The Northfield Town Manager says Chief John Helfant's retirement is effective in May.
Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy
Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes

Latest News

A girls’ flag football program with Adirondack coast sports is only a week long but thanks to a...
North Country girls take the field for new flag football program
A girls’ flag football program with Adirondack coast sports is only a week long but thanks to a...
North Country girls take the field for new flag football program
Dodd farm
Sheldon dairy farm damaged by fire
emergency dispatch
Area police departments navigate dispatch challenges