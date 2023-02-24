N.Y. Senators look to North Country for revitalization funding

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York senators are trying to boost the economy in the North Country and beyond.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer launched a push to reauthorize the Northern Border Regional Commission’s economic development programs.

That would mean funding to support the creation of new jobs, promoting tourism, investments in infrastructure, housing projects, and childcare needs.

Gillibrand said the commission has provided economic opportunities for rural communities for years and the goal is to secure them for the next ten years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.