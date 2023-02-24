Organization offers help, reassurance to people of color moving to Vermont

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For people of color looking to move to Vermont for work, school or retirement, there’s an organization available to help.

The Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity works with economic development and the ever-changing cultural landscape of Vermont.

They sponsor a program called “I am a Vermonter” which provides support to folks of varying backgrounds looking to move to the state.

The program’s executive director, Curtiss Reed, says their goal is to comfort folks traveling from out of state that there are people here that look and sound like they do.

“It’s a great place to live,” Reed said. “It’s not without its challenges, as is the case all around the country. But our purpose is letting people know that it’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to work. It’s a great place to play.”

Reed says the state’s recreational offerings are a great selling point and Vermont’s sense of community is what makes it special.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Curtiss Reed.

