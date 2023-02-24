Pets with Potential: Hank and Stanley

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a pair of sweet and loving rats? Meet Hank and Stanley!

At 1-and-a-half years old, these two male rats are considered seniors.

Their previous owner developed allergies.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says these rats are very sweet although they can be a little shy at first but once they get used to you, they are very cuddly and loving.

If you’re interested in meeting Hank and Stanley or any of the other pets waiting at the shelter for their forever homes, check out the humane society’s website.

