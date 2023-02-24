Pets with Potential: Hank and Stanley

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a pair of sweet and loving rats? Meet Hank and Stanley!

At 1-and-a-half years old, these two male rats are considered seniors.

Their previous owner developed allergies.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says these rats are very sweet although they can be a little shy at first but once they get used to you, they are very cuddly and loving.

If you’re interested in meeting Hank and Stanley or any of the other pets waiting at the shelter for their forever homes, check out the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault
The Northfield Town Manager says Chief John Helfant's retirement is effective in May.
Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy

Latest News

LONG TERM CARE
LONG TERM CARE
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington