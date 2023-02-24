Slippery roads send cars sliding off Interstate 89

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow made for slippery roads in our region Friday morning.

Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 northbound between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.

Vermont State Police say a total of 14 vehicles went off the road. Our crew saw some just stopped in the median but others had obvious damage.

Multiple troopers responded to the scene to help motorists and clear the roadway.

They say only minor injuries were reported.

Police warn drivers to be cautious and travel at speeds appropriate for the conditions.

The northbound lanes of I-89 at the Georgia rest stop were closed for about an hour. The highway reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

