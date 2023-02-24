Vermont lawmakers explore possibility of safe injection sites

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont poised to set a new record for fatal overdoses, lawmakers are exploring so-called overdose prevention sites. Those are facilities where people can consume drugs under medical supervision, even though drugs are federally illegal.

As of November 2022, some 212 Vermonters suffered fatal overdoses.

Founders of the first sanctioned overdose prevention site in America, OnPoint NYC, spoke with Vermont lawmakers on Friday about how their program works and what one could look like in Vermont.

In the year-and-a-half since its founding, OnPoint says they have reversed more than 750 overdoses.

They also say their facility serves as a way to connect people with other services like housing and health care.

“Safer consumption services are not a silver bullet for every ill that we are grappling with as a society. They are a very tailored public health and medical intervention for a specific population that has a specific need,” said Kailin See of OnPoint NYC.

They also suggested a rural state like Vermont could use mobile or virtual harm reduction services, too.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill last year that would have looked into creating the sites.

