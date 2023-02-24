Vermont lawmakers explore possibility of safe injection sites

With Vermont poised to set a new record for fatal overdoses, lawmakers are exploring so-called...
With Vermont poised to set a new record for fatal overdoses, lawmakers are exploring so-called overdose prevention sites. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont poised to set a new record for fatal overdoses, lawmakers are exploring so-called overdose prevention sites. Those are facilities where people can consume drugs under medical supervision, even though drugs are federally illegal.

As of November 2022, some 212 Vermonters suffered fatal overdoses.

Founders of the first sanctioned overdose prevention site in America, OnPoint NYC, spoke with Vermont lawmakers on Friday about how their program works and what one could look like in Vermont.

In the year-and-a-half since its founding, OnPoint says they have reversed more than 750 overdoses.

They also say their facility serves as a way to connect people with other services like housing and health care.

“Safer consumption services are not a silver bullet for every ill that we are grappling with as a society. They are a very tailored public health and medical intervention for a specific population that has a specific need,” said Kailin See of OnPoint NYC.

They also suggested a rural state like Vermont could use mobile or virtual harm reduction services, too.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill last year that would have looked into creating the sites.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault
The Northfield Town Manager says Chief John Helfant's retirement is effective in May.
Northfield Police chief set to retire amid community controversy

Latest News

Students at Dartmouth College marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of...
Dartmouth students stand in solidarity with Ukraine on 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion
Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
slideoffs
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
Police say a second person has died after a crash Thursday on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
2nd person dies following crash on slippery Interstate 91