Who will answer the call? Smaller agencies work to handle dispatch dilemmas

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rising costs and staffing shortages have been detrimental to emergency dispatchers around the state. Smaller departments and those without in-house dispatchers are feeling the impacts the most. Now, a new partnership is changing the way some emergency calls are answered.

In Addison County, the sheriff’s office is exploring its options.

“They had to increase their costs so we wanted to see what we’d be able to do,” Addison County Sheriff Michael Elmore said.

Elmore says the fee to continue using Rutland County dispatchers would be going up 35%, a cost the department couldn’t afford. As a result, they reached out to Middlebury Police.

“We decided to do a three-month trial period with them to see if they could do our dispatch,” Elmore said.

Right now, Elmore and Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley say it’s going well.

Hanley says this isn’t the first time they’ve been asked to take on additional departments but it is the first time it’s been feasible.

“We’re simply handling the radio traffic. They aren’t a first response agency, so we’re not taking calls for complaints or things like that,” Hanley said.

Hanley says it’s usually smaller departments facing challenges with dispatching-- most rely on the Vermont Department of Public Safety.

“Bristol has two or three officers. Vergennes has maybe six. Not a lot of resources to pay a lot of money for dispatching,” he noted.

In a report released by the Department of Public Safety at the end of 2022, it says restructuring of the state dispatch system to a regional one is overdue. But if they’re going to move forward with it, it needs to be done correctly, including updated technology and infrastructure.

“Because of the staffing and the funding, the more we can pool resources together, the cheaper and more cost-effective it’LL be,” Elmore said.

“There’s a lot that has to be done, a lot of engineering, a lot of studies that need to be done. It’s not just a simple matter of saying let’s pick up a couple of extra agencies,” Hanley said.

I reached out to the Department of Public Safety to discuss dispatch issues the state is facing and what their plan is. A spokesperson told me no one had the time to speak with me but they’re working on the issue. They say last year the Legislature allocated $11 million toward dispatch challenges but there is no plan for how it will be spent.

