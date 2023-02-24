BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As clouds clear out, it will be a cold start to Saturday morning with temperatures beginning the weekend in the single digits below zero. Wind chill values will be even lower, in the teens and 20s below zero through Saturday morning. The day will also start with some sunshine, before clouds thicken up before noon. A weak frontal system will spread some snow showers over the region during the afternoon, with a dusting to a two inches possible of accumulation. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs in the low to mid teens.

Snow showers will end Saturday evening and skies will become partly cloudy heading into Sunday. Clouds will return early Sunday morning with scattered snow showers once again through most of the day. Light snow will be more widespread with accumulation in the 1-3″ range through Sunday evening. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday, but our active weather pattern continues into next week. A developing storm will bring another chance for accumulating snow for Monday night and into Tuesday. Several inches of snow may be possible. We’ll see another chance of snow on Thursday with some additional, lighter accumulation possible. Temperatures will be close to normal heading into the first week of March with afternoon highs through the end of the work week in the low to mid 30s.

