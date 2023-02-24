BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Our latest snowstorm will be winding down this morning with a few lingering snow showers, mainly in the mountains. It will be a chilly, blustery day as temperatures hold steady in the low teens north. Those brisk NNW winds will make it feel even colder - in the single digits and low teens BELOW zero by the end of the afternoon. Wind chills could approach -20° in some of those colder spots in the Northeast Kingdom by Saturday morning.

It will be a little unsettled over the weekend with a couple of clipper systems coming through, one on Saturday with a dusting to 2″ of snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and just about that much again on Sunday. It will still be cold on Saturday, but warming up a bit on Sunday.

Next week will start with some sunshine on Monday, but that will be the calm before the next storm, which will come in late Monday into Tuesday. Like this last storm, we are expecting some accumulating snow from that system.

After a break on Wednesday to start the month of March, we will get in on some more weather action with a system bringing yet another round of snow, but also some rain mixed in, for Thursday.

Stay warm out there for these next couple of chilly days, and try to get outside and enjoy our fresh, new snow pack! -Gary

