2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested two people after a woman was spotted inside a truck in St. Johnsbury with her head covered and her hands bound with duct tape.

Vermont State Police say Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, both of Peacham, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder.

The report of the bound woman came in Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Investigators say she was freed by first responders, treated at the hospital and released.

The victim told the police she was picked up on the side of the road in Peacham by Varnum and Cloutier in Varnum’s truck, and then restrained and bound. She told investigators they drove her around the Peacham and Danville area for several hours that way, while threatening her life.

At one point, she told police she was left alone in the truck and she managed to break free enough to drive away in the truck. That’s when she drove herself to Bay Street in St. Johnsbury Village, where she was spotted.

Friday, police arrested Varnum and Cloutier at Varnum’s home in Peacham. They were held without bail and are due in court Monday.

During the arrest of Cloutier and Varnum, police also found Janita Ledoux, 35, of St. Johnsbury, at the residence. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant violation of conditions of release unrelated to this case.

