Driver avoids charges in fatal pedestrian hit

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - After an over four month investigation, Shelburne Police say the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Route 7 was not at fault.

The accident happened on October 12th.

Friday, investigators say the pedestrian 60-year-old Nathan Miner was drunk and wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

Police say Miner walked into oncoming traffic.

