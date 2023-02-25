Driver avoids charges in fatal pedestrian hit
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - After an over four month investigation, Shelburne Police say the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Route 7 was not at fault.
The accident happened on October 12th.
Friday, investigators say the pedestrian 60-year-old Nathan Miner was drunk and wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.
Police say Miner walked into oncoming traffic.
