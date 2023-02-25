N.H. Dept. of Safety warns of extremist “National Day of Hate” Saturday

File photo
File photo(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - This weekend, the New Hampshire Department of Safety urges people in the Granite State to be vigilant following online messages from racially-motivated extremist groups.

They say those groups referenced Saturday, February 25 as being “National Day of Hate.”

Though the Department’s Information and Analysis Center (NHIAC) did not find any credible threats or scheduled events, they advise people to be more aware this weekend.

The NHIAC will be in contact with local, state, and federal law enforcement, as well as community organizations, throughout the weekend.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should immediately contact 911.

