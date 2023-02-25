Police search Orleans home for suspect connected to St. Johnsbury murder

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The search for a suspect charged in connection to a St. Johnsbury murder leads police to a home in the village of Orleans Friday, but authorities say the Philadelphia man is still at large.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Willoughby Avenue in Orleans Friday evening.

Authorities are looking for Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia. He’s one of five people police say were involved in the December killing of Israel Jimenez Lugo at his apartment in St. Johnsbury.

Daniels is charged with aiding in the commission of first degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary.

Police say he was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the homicide and he’s been known to stay in the Northeast Kingdom, including Derby and Troy.

Daniels allegedly goes by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.”

