Richmond store raises over $25,000 for Ukraine

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - One year into the war in Ukraine, a consignment store in Richmond has raised over $25,000 for the war efforts.

Refind Boutique donates 100% of its profits, as well as customer cash donations, directly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They’ve sent almost $25,500 for things like backup equipment and comfort items for soldiers.

Joann Yurchesyn owns the store. Her grandparents migrated from Ukraine, so she says she has deep personal ties to the cause. She says it’s important to support the war efforts because Ukraine is a testing ground for democracy.

And, she says, her store’s efforts have been a big hit in the community.

“People really like it, and they like that they’re able to contribute in some small way,” says Yurchesyn. “I think a lot of times when there’s something going on that’s far away like that, and you feel it’s wrong and it’s unjust, you want to do something to help.”

She says, “I think a lot of people in the community, they feel really empowered. I think it gives them a sense of, you know, maybe I can make a small difference.”

Yurchesyn says they will continue fundraising after the war ends to help with the country’s reconstruction.

Refind Boutique will also host workshops in March to learn about traditional Ukrainian art.

