Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen...
Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen arrive in the Arctic to prepare for Guerrier Nordique. The rest of the main body will arrive in mid-March.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Between March 4 and March 20, Vermont Army National Guard soldiers will learn combat and survival techniques in extreme weather and sub-zero temperatures in the Arctic Circle.

The two-week winter training exercise called Guerrier Nordique takes place in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada. Guerrier Nordique also helps soldiers practice emergency response and domestic operations in the harsh conditions of Northern Canada. Vermont first took part in the training in 2012.

Average temperatures in Resolute hover around -30° F, often plummeting to -50° F with the wind chill.

“This year we are executing tactical tasks in one of the harshest environments on Earth,” said U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Hefner, the lead U.S. officer for the exercise. “To do this, we are working closely with the New York Air Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, and our ground assets to make this happen. This is my sixth year contributing to the exercise and is by far the most robust exercise we’ve been a part of. The training isn’t just combat effectiveness – it’s learning to survive in the Arctic.”

“The Arctic is a critical strategic space, and it is amazing how far we have come operating in this challenging environment,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Working with our Canadian and New York Air National Guard counterparts is seamless, and all the credit to them for helping us develop our skills in Arctic survival and operations. I very much look forward to the lessons learned from this training experience.”

Soldiers are placed into eight-person tent teams for the exercise. Vermont soldiers will be joined by soldiers from Washington D.C., Utah, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Quebec. They’ll all convene at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho before flying to Resolute.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a wreck in Vermont...
New Hampshire man killed in Vermont crash
Mol Dicks, Shameek Parker, Kelvin Amankwah, Paul Grant and Jada Rios Wilson.
5 NYC residents arrested in St. Albans drug bust
Surveillance still from Parro's gun shop in Waterbury.
Police seek persons of interest in stolen handgun case
Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault

Latest News

Driver avoids charges in fatal pedestrian hit
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired now, but he’s been busy.
Former Senator Patrick Leahy may be retired but he’s been very busy
Vermont State Police said an "operation" was underway in Orleans on Friday evening.
Heavy police presence in Orleans for ‘operation’