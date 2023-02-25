Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Between March 4 and March 20, Vermont Army National Guard soldiers will learn combat and survival techniques in extreme weather and sub-zero temperatures in the Arctic Circle.

The two-week winter training exercise called Guerrier Nordique takes place in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada. Guerrier Nordique also helps soldiers practice emergency response and domestic operations in the harsh conditions of Northern Canada. Vermont first took part in the training in 2012.

Average temperatures in Resolute hover around -30° F, often plummeting to -50° F with the wind chill.

“This year we are executing tactical tasks in one of the harshest environments on Earth,” said U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Hefner, the lead U.S. officer for the exercise. “To do this, we are working closely with the New York Air Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, and our ground assets to make this happen. This is my sixth year contributing to the exercise and is by far the most robust exercise we’ve been a part of. The training isn’t just combat effectiveness – it’s learning to survive in the Arctic.”

“The Arctic is a critical strategic space, and it is amazing how far we have come operating in this challenging environment,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Working with our Canadian and New York Air National Guard counterparts is seamless, and all the credit to them for helping us develop our skills in Arctic survival and operations. I very much look forward to the lessons learned from this training experience.”

Soldiers are placed into eight-person tent teams for the exercise. Vermont soldiers will be joined by soldiers from Washington D.C., Utah, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Quebec. They’ll all convene at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho before flying to Resolute.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.