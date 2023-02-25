What To Do: Saturday, February 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some fun things to do in our region this Saturday.

Join the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro today for Curds and Curling! It’s a cheesy winter competition narrated by live music where you can curl using a wheel of local cheese as the stone. You can try your hand at it or watch the competition unfold by a fire while enjoying local food and drink. Admission is $10 per carload and all proceeds go to the Vermont Food Bank.

Today is the 11th Annual Winter Fatbike Festival. The Kingdom Trails in East Burke are host to a celebration for winter biking enthusiasts today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can explore the trails on wheels and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. Registration information is available online.

Head to Magic Mountain in Londonderry for their Winterfest! Starting at 11:00 a.m. There’s a maple sap boiling demo, followed later by an auction, live music, and a buffet dinner. The torchlight parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks start at 8:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.

VINS in Queechee is hosting a Winter Wildlife Celebration today. Enjoy a day of fun-filled activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. including fairy hunts, winter games, snow sculpting, and more. And you can meet live reindeer, birds, and turtles throughout the day, all while learning how the animals survive the winter. Tickets are free with museum admission.

Do you have clothes that need repairs? Give them the T.L.C. they need today at the Repair Fair in Vergennes! At the Bixby Memorial Library from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can get your repairs done and learn basic mending skills. It’s hosted by the Addison County Solid Waste Management District in hopes of teaching sustainable skills to the community, and it’s free and open to all.

Today is The Black Experience 2023! Celebrate Vermont’s Black community with performances, discussions, food, and more. This evening at the Flynn Theatre in Burlington from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., enjoy performances by local artists and the famed Black ballet troupe Philadanco. Legendary activist Angela Davis will also be there for a panel discussion, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this afternoon there are free health screenings at the Cathedral Church of Saint Paul. There is free transportation to Burlington from around the state. You can learn more from our interview with the organizer of the event here.

