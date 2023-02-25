BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest morning since the Arctic blast at the beginning of the month. Today will be cold, with highs in the teens. Clouds will quickly thicken up, with light snow during the afternoon. Only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected. A clipper will then come through Sunday with light snow, but also the chance for afternoon squalls. This could bring 1 to 3 inches accumulation. It will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be a quiet day, then a significant storm will bring snow Monday night and Tuesday. We may receive 3 to 6 inches accumulation, but that will depend on the track of the storm, which is currently showing most of the precipitation to the south. Stay tuned.

March comes in like a lamb on Wednesday, then snow showers move in overnight. They will mix with plain showers on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Friday will be a touch colder, with the chance for flurries.

