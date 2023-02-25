BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitterly cold air will be in place through Saturday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. The wind chill may be briefly lower at times, so please keep the pets indoors. After some morning sun, clouds will quickly increase on Saturday, with light snow during the afternoon. Only a trace to an inch accumulation is expected. A clipper will then come through Sunday with snow. This could bring 1 to 3 inches accumulation. It will be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be a quiet day, then a significant storm will bring snow Monday night and Tuesday. We may receive 3 to 6 inches accumulation, but that will depend on the track of the storm, which is currently showing most of the precipitation to the south. Stay tuned.

March comes in like a lamb on Wednesday, then snow showers move in overnight. They will mix with plain showers on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Friday will be a touch colder, with the chance for flurries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.