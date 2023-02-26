Additional federal funding coming to increase broadband access in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Vermont, more than 200 towns are hooked up to broadband through a communications union district, or C.U.D.

There are a total of 10 C.U.D.s in Vermont, using more than $124 million in state and federal funding to operate. Maple Broadband is the most recent C.U.D. getting customers online in Addison County.

Now, additional federal funding is coming to spread broadband access in Vermont even farther. According to the federal government, Vermont is slated to receive a minimum of $100 million to help ensure high speed internet coverage across the state.

Rob Fish with the Vermont Community Broadband Board says after the state uses its supply of ARPA funding, they will look to supplement with statewide grants and other federal dollars.

“We don’t want to fund something that’s going to be a fire sale 5 years from now,” says Fish. “We’re funding business plans, we’re funding organizations that are going to keep providing for their community. The ARPA funds are the first of several funding sources that are going to be coming through.”

State leaders say there are also thousands of households eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

You can learn more about the C.U.D.s and how they are being funded on the Vermont Community Broadband Board website.

