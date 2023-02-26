Firefighter ice rescue training course returns

GRAND ISLE Vt. (WCAX)- “It’s been fantastic, we just started about an hour ago. It has been such an enlightening experience,” said Milton Fire Departments Katie Glen.

Katie Glen is a firefighter with the Milton Fire Department and this is the first time she has gotten out on the lake to learn about ice and rescue.

This ice rescue cold water training course is a collaboration between the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department and Grand Isle County Mutual Aid Association.

Fire fighters come together to teach other firefighters how to save someone from the ice efficiently and safely.

“In my experience before I started this course. I didn’t have the knowledge just how dangerous the ice and freezing cold water can be. When I think you’re in this kind of industry it’s really important to have that knowledge. Even though you might be in a fire department, going to additional training is really, really incredibly helpful,” said Glen.

This course has been around for almost twenty years and there are several different activities that go into the training.

First, is making sure everyone is comfortable in their personal protective gear, followed by various different types of rescues.

Gabrielle Viens from the North Hero Fire Department says this is her second time taking the course, and that the class is helpful for renewing her ice rescue technician certification.

“This is definitely a good starting point. There’s plenty of other courses you can take as well to get even higher levels of certification. This will teach you everything you need to know, build your confidence, and make you a really good ice rescue technician,” said Viens

Firefighters from all around the state and parts of New Hampshire come to participate in the class.

Fire crews say if you ever fall through the ice and are being rescued try to stay calm and focus on your breathing. The calmer you are the easier it is to rescue you.

“It’s very draining on the body. Your muscles will be soar. It’s very tiresome. But it’s very very good learning,” said Swanton Village Fire Department’s Keesy Jaring.

If you go out on the ice, first responders say to make sure you have a buddy with you, or you tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to be back at home.

They also say to make sure you have a personal floatation device.

