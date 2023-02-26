High school wrestling champions crowned at Vergennes
Mount Anthony extends record title streak to 34 years
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - As the high school winter sports championships heat up, wrestling state champions were crowned on Saturday night at Vergennes Union High School, including Mount Anthony improving its incredible championship streak to 34 years.
Check out the full recap with all the winners in the video above.
