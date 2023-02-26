Kids in Vergennes get creative with a Lego competition

VERGENNES Vt. (WCAX)- While many are out playing in the snow this weekend some kids decided to spend their day inside with Legos.

The Bixby Memorial Free library in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Vergennes held their fifth annual lego contest.

Contestants were judged based on the story of their piece, creativity, and the use of space and color.

The library says they hope the competition encourages kids to be creative.

“Well it’s just really fun, and it’s like you build stuff. it can be creative, it can be sets, it could be something imaginary. There’s no rules,” said Winner Henry Cadoret

Organizers say the competition had over 40 participants.

