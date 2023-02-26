New Hampshire lawmakers move forward with expanded Medicaid coverage

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers in New Hampshire are moving forward with their final reauthorization of expanded Medicaid coverage.

About 52,000 low-income granite staters qualify for Medicaid. The state is required to reauthorize the funding this year to make the expansion permanent.

The cost is around $35 million; the federal government covers the other 90%.

Supporters of expanded coverage, who heard testimony this week from the underinsured, say it saves lives and money in the long run.

“If they had had insurance coverage like Medicaid provides under the Granite Advantage, then they would have been able to get into the system earlier. And it would have literally saved their life. It also reduces the cost related to care because they are coming in on a preventative side,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss.

Prentiss worked in the health care industry as an EMT for years. She says statistics show a 60% reduction in ER visits for those with adequate coverage.

The bill unanimously passed out of the senate health and human services committee, it now heads to the full senate.

