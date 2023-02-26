Proposed pesticide bill takes aim at invasive species in Lake Bomoseen

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Bomoseen Association is seeking a permit from the state to spray the lake to stem the spread of milfoil.

However, some are concerned about the impact on the ecosystem and local recreation. A bill under consideration would freeze the Department of Environmental Conservation from issuing new treatment permits for lakes until its impact is studied.

This week at the statehouse, local residents, environmental groups, and lawmakers rallied for the bill’s passage. “We need H31, a moratorium, so all Vermonters can be educated and have their voices heard on this important issue,” says Bob Stannard, a former Vermont state representative.

The Lake Bomoseen Association said spraying the lake is one tactic they will consider to contain the invasive plant.

