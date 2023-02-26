Repairing and sharing clothes in Addison County

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes hosted a repair fair today.

The event allowed Addison County residents to bring in clothing to either swap or save.

Volunteers with sewing skills were ready to help people fix their damaged clothes and teach them how to repair clothes themselves.

They also put on a clothing swap so people with items in their closet they no longer wished to keep could trade with clothes someone else brought in.

“We wanted to highlight that while it’s important to recycle these materials, a lot of items are perfectly good and they’re acceptable to be donated to be swapped or just to be fixed and since clothing is so accessible to mend, we wanted to see if we could encourage people to try to do it themselves,” said Gabriella Stevens with AmeriCorps.

Stevens also tells us these repair fairs have been in high demand, and it’s likely there will be more of them in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.