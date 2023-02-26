Repairing and sharing clothes in Addison County

Repair Fair
Repair Fair(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes hosted a repair fair today.

The event allowed Addison County residents to bring in clothing to either swap or save.

Volunteers with sewing skills were ready to help people fix their damaged clothes and teach them how to repair clothes themselves.

They also put on a clothing swap so people with items in their closet they no longer wished to keep could trade with clothes someone else brought in.

“We wanted to highlight that while it’s important to recycle these materials, a lot of items are perfectly good and they’re acceptable to be donated to be swapped or just to be fixed and since clothing is so accessible to mend, we wanted to see if we could encourage people to try to do it themselves,” said Gabriella Stevens with AmeriCorps.

Stevens also tells us these repair fairs have been in high demand, and it’s likely there will be more of them in the future.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
Police say a second person has died after a crash Thursday on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
2nd person dies following crash on slippery Interstate 91
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair

Latest News

Colchester
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
Grand Isle
Firefighter ice rescue training course returns
File image
New Hampshire lawmakers move forward with expanded Medicaid coverage
5th Annual Lego Building Contest
Kids in Vergennes get creative with a Lego competition