Schafzahl’s game-winner propels UVM into semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough to settle the Hockey East quarterfinal match between UVM and New Hampshire, Theresa Schafzahl sent the Catamount faithful home happy with her game-winning goal in overtime.

“Honestly, I often black out so I don’t really remember. I skated to the puck, and then I saw there was a screen so I thought I’d shoot it high,” she said of the goal. “I didn’t even see it go in, I don’t even remember honestly. I just remember everyone jumping on me, it was amazing.”

