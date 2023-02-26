Schafzahl’s game-winner propels UVM into semifinals

Catamounts face Providence on Wednesday
Catamounts face Providence on Wednesday
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough to settle the Hockey East quarterfinal match between UVM and New Hampshire, Theresa Schafzahl sent the Catamount faithful home happy with her game-winning goal in overtime.

“Honestly, I often black out so I don’t really remember. I skated to the puck, and then I saw there was a screen so I thought I’d shoot it high,” she said of the goal. “I didn’t even see it go in, I don’t even remember honestly. I just remember everyone jumping on me, it was amazing.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
Multiple cars slid off Interstate 89 between exits 18 and 19 in the Georgia area at about 8 a.m.
14 cars slide off Interstate 89 in Franklin County amid blowing snow
Police say a second person has died after a crash Thursday on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
2nd person dies following crash on slippery Interstate 91
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair

Latest News

UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002
UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002
UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002
UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002
Schafzahl’s game-winner propels UVM into semifinals
Schafzahl’s game-winner propels UVM into semifinals
H.S. girls basketball quarterfinals for Friday, February 24
H.S. girls basketball quarterfinals for Friday, February 24