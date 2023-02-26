UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in over 20 years, the UVM women’s basketball team claimed the regular season conference crown after a 64-41 win over Bryant on senior day.

The Catamounts won their 14th straight game, matching the longest winning streak the program has seen since 2002 - the last time they clinched a share of the conference title.

Final: @UVMwbb 64, Bryant 41



For the first time since 2002, the Cats are @AmericaEast regular season champions! pic.twitter.com/QU1TMj5hmx — Jack Fitzsimmons (@WCAX_Jack) February 25, 2023

“To see it actually come true, I mean we’re not done yet, but all of our hard work, to see it paying off, and I’m really happy for [head coach Alisa] Kres[ge],” senior Emma Utterback said. “I don’t really have words, I’m just very, very happy and grateful to be in this position.”

“It feels amazing. I don’t know if you saw me but I was crying after the game,” senior Delaney Richason said. “So I can’t even put into words how cool this is, and it’s so much hard work, and so much dedication from every person on this team and all the coaches and all the fans.”

UVM and Bryant will square off again on Wednesday, March 1.

