UVM women’s basketball clinches first conference crown since 2002

Catamounts locked up top overall seed in America East tournament
Catamounts locked up top overall seed in America East tournament
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in over 20 years, the UVM women’s basketball team claimed the regular season conference crown after a 64-41 win over Bryant on senior day.

The Catamounts won their 14th straight game, matching the longest winning streak the program has seen since 2002 - the last time they clinched a share of the conference title.

“To see it actually come true, I mean we’re not done yet, but all of our hard work, to see it paying off, and I’m really happy for [head coach Alisa] Kres[ge],” senior Emma Utterback said. “I don’t really have words, I’m just very, very happy and grateful to be in this position.”

“It feels amazing. I don’t know if you saw me but I was crying after the game,” senior Delaney Richason said. “So I can’t even put into words how cool this is, and it’s so much hard work, and so much dedication from every person on this team and all the coaches and all the fans.”

UVM and Bryant will square off again on Wednesday, March 1.

