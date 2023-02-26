Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - “That water was everything to us. And that water is the reason a lot of us are dead today,” said John Laramie.

John served from 1977 to 1980 in the Marshall Islands on a task force that cleaned nuclear debris from atomic bomb tests.

“Every day we went out to different islands and cleaned up nuclear debris. We all did six-month stints. They wouldn’t allow us any longer than that because they were afraid it was too contaminated there. There was no protective gear or protective clothing used,” said Laramie.

The water John and his fellow servicemen used to drink, bathe, and survive from, was desalinated water from the lagoon they worked in. While the salt was removed, the nuclear contamination was not.

“Our first guy... he died at 24 years old, and it was radiation that killed him, and it was documented by his doctor. Since then, out of the 8,033 of us that served there, there’s less than 700 of us alive. Most of us have died of cancers. Even now, to this day, none of us have received even one nickel compensation for any of the work we did in those islands,” said Laramie.

But that might not be the case for much longer. At Camp Johnson, the army national guard base in Colchester, veterans, servicemembers and survivors gathered to meet with veterans’ affairs officials and doctors.

There, they were screened, and were assisted in filing claims to receive benefits, services, and care under the newly established PACT Act.

“The PACT Act expands eligibility and enrollment for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals and various things throughout their military career going back all the way to Vietnam era veterans through the post 9/11 era right now,” said Becky Rhoads, the acting executive director for the White River Junction VA healthcare system.

Veterans aren’t the only ones who can receive VA related assistance.

“So unfortunately, if we have anybody who has lost a loved one due to any of the conditions that would be covered by PACT Act or any other disability related to service, they can file a claim. And we have a benefit called dependency and indemnity compensation which is for surviving spouses and eligible dependents of veterans,” said Sarah Classy, the assistant director for the Boston, Manchester, and White River Junction VA regional offices.

Organizers say this won’t be the final event for pact act assistance. The VA is encouraging people that need help filing their claims to continue reaching out.

“Anybody that has any kind of question or concern we are highly encouraging you to come and file a claim. We’d be happy to answer any questions that you have, and just be able to make sure you are in receipt of the benefits that you’ve earned,” said Classy.

Now with this help, john, and his fellow servicemen, may finally receive assistance.

“We’re just so frustrated, because it’s been so long, and now with this PACT Act Bill, we are a part of it, and we want people to finally hear us and to listen to us,” said Laramie.

