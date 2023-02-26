What To Do: Sunday, February 26

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let's take a look at what to do this Sunday.

Starting today at the ECHO Center in Burlington, it’s the Circuit Circus Festival! It’s a science show focused on electricity with tons of “electrifying” hands-on activities! You can catch the shows today at 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. and the activities will continue all day long. It’s free with museum admission.

You can learn how to Snow Golf today at Scott Farm in Dummerston. From 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. take part in a series of winter golfing challenges. Organizers say Rudyard Kipling, author of The Jungle Book, invented snow golf at his Dummerston home, and golfers of any age and ability can take part today. It’s free and open to all.

Today is the 78th Annual Stowe Derby! Organizers say it’s one of the oldest and most unique ski races in North America, wherein racers strap on their cross-country skis and race from the top of Mount Mansfield to the bottom. The race takes place throughout the day today at Stowe Resort and spectating is free.

Join Bluffside Farm for a special ski and snowshoe event this morning. The Newport trails are open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for exploring, and you can learn about the wildlife and habitat of the region. Bring your own equipment and dress for the weather. It’s free and open to all.

Today at Bromley is the 37th Annual Kåre Andersen Telemark Festival! Throughout today there are fun telemark races and clinics at the Manchester Resort. Awards at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. You can find more information on our website.

Residents of Hartford Village can have coffee with their state representatives and senators today! From 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Center, join your local politicians for free coffee and conversation. It’s a great opportunity to learn about local legislature, ask questions, and share ideas. It’s free and open to all.

