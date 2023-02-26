YCQM FEB. 26, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me high school and college students are losing money on offshore sports betting sites, our Gray investigative team looks into the sites targeting underage gamblers. Plus classified documents still in the headlines in Washington, Vermont’s longest-serving senator weighs in on the debacle. Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks about how he handled the nation’s top secrets. And a murder that haunted Burlington for more than 50 years, solved.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier
2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in St. Johnsbury
Jennifer Poirier and her son wait for the bus in Burlington. Tuesday, a woman they didn't know...
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus in Burlington
N.H. Dept. of Safety monitoring domestic, violent extremist messaging and "National Day of Hate."
N.H. Dept. of Safety warns of extremist “National Day of Hate” Saturday
Burlington police say it was Bryan Bull who was captured by surveillance cameras randomly...
Burlington Police arrest man accused of random attack on woman in wheelchair
Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch and Maj. Matt Hefner | Advanced team of soldiers and airmen...
Vermont Army National Guard soldiers deploying to Arctic Circle

Latest News

YCQM FEB. 26, 2023
Colchester
Veterans exposed to toxins during service get help filing claims
file photo
Proposed pesticide bill takes aim at invasive species in Lake Bomoseen
Northern Connections Broadband Company
Additional federal funding coming to increase broadband access in Vt.