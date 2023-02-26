YCQM FEB. 26, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me high school and college students are losing money on offshore sports betting sites, our Gray investigative team looks into the sites targeting underage gamblers. Plus classified documents still in the headlines in Washington, Vermont’s longest-serving senator weighs in on the debacle. Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks about how he handled the nation’s top secrets. And a murder that haunted Burlington for more than 50 years, solved.

