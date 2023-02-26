BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a warmer day, but a potent clipper will bring snow showers to the region, with the chance for afternoon and early evening squalls. With the squalls, a quick inch or so of snow is likely, along with brief but dangerous whiteout conditions. Be careful out there, especially if you’re traveling on the interstates. A general 1 to 3 inches accumulation is possible before the snow ends overnight.

Monday will be a quiet day, then a significant storm will bring snow overnight, which will continue right through Tuesday. An early look at possible accumulation is 2 to 5 inches, as the brunt of the precipitation will be to our south, and the snow may mix with rain. Bennington and Windham counties may get closer to 5 to 10 inches. We’ll keep you updated. March will come in like a lamb on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies. A few showers and snow showers are expected Thursday, with highs around 40 degrees.

There might be an impressive coastal storm on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, but it’s looking to remain to our south and east for now. But it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will be a little below average, but no bitterly cold air is expected.

